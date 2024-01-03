Bloomfield HS’ 35th annual Ted Jasieniecki Alumni Basketball Game to take place Jan. 12

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 35th annual Ted Jasieniecki Alumni Basketball Game, sponsored by the Bloomfield Educational Foundation, will take place Friday, Jan. 12, at Bloomfield High School at 7 p.m.

Former Bloomfield High School student-athletes are being sought to participate in the game, as well as spectators and donors,as the BEF hopes to surpass last year’s fundraising efforts.

As in years past, four of Bloomfield’s sixth-grade boys and girls elementary school teams will participate in a game before the alumni game. This year, Demarest and Oakview will participate.

Since the game and scholarship’s inception, the BEF has raised more than $185,000 to award annual scholarships to a graduating male and female basketball player from BHS. The BEF wants to thank you in advance for your continued support and invite you all to come back to your alma mater and lace ‘em up for a good cause. If you are unable to attend, but would like to still support the scholarship, you can do so by mailing in your tax deductible donation to:

Bloomfield Educational Foundation

PO Box 1358

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

If you would like to contribute via credit card, please visit https://bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/ and click the donate button in the top right corner. While you are there, please take the time to browse the site and see the many wonderful things that are taking place in the Bloomfield Public School System. Your donations make these things possible!

The BEF, which is celebrating its 25th year, is a registered 501-C-3 Charitable Organization and your donations are tax deductible