BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School sophomore Alex Benkert scored a program-record seven goals to lead the Nutley-Columbia-Bloomfield high school ice hockey team to a 12-3 win over Kearny–North Arlington–Secaucus on Monday, Dec. 12, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Nutley-Columbia-Bloomfield improved to a 1-1 record on the season. Benkert had the lone goal for the team in the 8-1 loss to the Frisch School, of Paramus, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Codey Arena.