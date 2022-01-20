Bloomfield HS alum Grace Cannon leads Ithaca College women’s hoops, scores 1,000th career point

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School alumnus Grace Cannon led all scorers with 22 points, including her 1,000th career point, to lead the Ithaca College womens’ basketball team to a 67-44 victory over Clarkson University on Jan. 15. The fifth-year guard finished 9-of-13 from the field. She became the 15th player in the program’s 56-year history to reach 1,000 points. She achieved the feat after a pair of first-quarter jumpers. Ithaca improved to 10-3 overall with the win.

Photos Courtesy of Bomber Sports