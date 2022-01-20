Bloomfield HS alum Grace Cannon leads Ithaca College women’s hoops, scores 1,000th career point

Comments Off on Bloomfield HS alum Grace Cannon leads Ithaca College women's hoops, scores 1,000th career point

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School alumnus Grace Cannon led all scorers with 22 points, including her 1,000th career point, to lead the Ithaca College womens’ basketball team to a 67-44 victory over Clarkson University on Jan. 15. The fifth-year guard finished 9-of-13 from the field. She became the 15th player in the program’s 56-year history to reach 1,000 points. She achieved the feat after a pair of first-quarter jumpers. Ithaca improved to 10-3 overall with the win.

