Bloomfield HS Alumni Football Camp for youngsters to take place June 22

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 13th Bloomfield High School Football Alumni Camp will take place Saturday, June 22, at Foley Field.

The one-day, free camp is for boys and girls entering grades 3-9. Check-in is 8:30 a.m. and the camp ends at noon.

The camp is directed by founder Anthony Lambo, a former BHS standout football player. The camp staff includes former BHS football players with more than 350 years of football experience that includes college and NFL.

Each camp participant receives an alumni camp T-shirt, camp wristband, offensive and defensive position-specific group instruction on football techniques and drills, and a certificate of participation.

To register for this camp, visit bhsfootballcamp.com/camp-registration.