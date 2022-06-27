Bloomfield HS Alumni Football Camp inspires youngsters

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 12th annual Bloomfield High School Alumni Football Camp took place on Saturday, June 25, at Foley Field.

The free, one-day camp featured approximately 65 third- to eighth-grade boys and girls who participated in drills and activities in a fun environment under sunny skies while wearing camp t-shirts. The camp’s instructors were former BHS football players who graduated in different class years spanning more than 20 years.

This year’s camp was organized, fund-raised and sponsored by William Whitt, a 1996 BHS graduate.

The camp was founded by Anthony Lambo, another 1996 BHS graduate who was an all-state lineman and later played at Virginia Tech.

The camp started in 2011 and has been held at the end of June every year. The camp was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but returned in 2021.

Photos Courtesy of Joe Ragozzino and Anthony Lambo.