Bloomfield High School junior Arian Abalos, center, holds his plaque after finishing runner-up in the Essex County Tournament boys tennis singles championship match where he lost a tough decision to Newark Academy's Josh Mandelbaum, not shown, in the final on Saturday, May 14. Abalos is joined by his BHS teammates. His second-place finish is the best ever by a Bengal male tennis player. Photo Courtesy of Steve Jenkins/BHS Athletic Director Bloomfield High School boys tennis Bloomfield HS' Arian Abalos is boys tennis ECT runner-up added by Editor on May 17, 2022
