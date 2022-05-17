Bloomfield HS’ Arian Abalos is boys tennis ECT runner-up

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield HS' Arian Abalos is boys tennis ECT runner-up

Bloomfield High School junior Arian Abalos, center, holds his plaque after finishing runner-up in the Essex County Tournament boys tennis singles championship match where he lost a tough decision to Newark Academy’s Josh Mandelbaum, not shown, in the final on Saturday, May 14. Abalos is joined by his BHS teammates. His second-place finish is the best ever by a Bengal male tennis player.

Photo Courtesy of Steve Jenkins/BHS Athletic Director

  

