Bloomfield HS assistant football coach Ed Capozzi honored to be inducted into the Essex County Coaches Hall of Fame

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School assistant football coach Ed Capozzi expressed his gratitude for being inducted into the Essex County Football Coaches Hall of Fame during the 29th Robeson High School Football Classic at Belleville High School on Tuesday night, June 13.

In an email to the Independent Press, Capozzi said, “It was a tremendous honor to be inducted into the Essex County Coaches Hall of Fame. I have been coaching for 17 years and it is truly an honor to be recognized. It was an amazing night. I was happy that my family and friends could be there. I would like to thank the association for this tremendous honor.”

Capozzi is a 2003 BHS graduate who played quarterback for current BHS head football coach Mike Carter.