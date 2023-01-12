Bloomfield HS athletic hall of fame unveils 2023 induction class

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame Association and the Bloomfield Educational Foundation have announced the Class of 2023 inductees to the BHS athletic hall of fame. They are:

Coach Michael Carter Sr., Class of 1979. Carter has been the Bengal football head coach for 32 seasons, surpassed only by the legendary Bill Foley. As a baseball coach, his teams won the Greater Newark Tournament and two sectional championships. Hundreds of his athletes have competed on the collegiate level.

Anna Maria Martino, Class of 1983. A three sport letter-winner, Martino led the softball program to a runner-up finish in the Essex County Tournament as a senior. She paced the Bengals in six offensive categories, earning all-state acclaim.

Michael Nazzeretto, Class of 1995. A multisport athlete, Nazzaretto was selected all-state in baseball after smacking 57 hits with a robust .563 batting average while slugging .734 in 1995.

Sarah Prezioso, Class of 2010. The holder of numerous Bloomfield softball career records, Prezioso amassed 146 hits, 31 home runs, 127 runs batted in, a .488 average and a perfect 56/56 in stolen bases. She was named first team all-state as a senior while batting .563 with 12 home runs.

S tephen Vahalla Jr., Class of 2009. Vahalla is the first male volleyball player accorded this honor. Bloomfield won three Essex County crowns during his career. He is the all-time school leader in kills with over 1,000 and was named all-state as a senior.

Charles “Ace” Woods, Class of 1977. Woods captained the Bengal football team before earning all-conference honors for three years at Cheyney University. He was inducted into the Wolves hall of fame in 2011. He was also a member of Bloomfield’s sectional championship basketball squad in his senior year.

The Bloomfield High School athletic hall of fame reception and dinner will take place on Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, 350 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/4a2688fs.