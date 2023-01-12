Bloomfield HS athletic hall of fame unveils 2023 induction class

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame Association and the Bloomfield Educational Foundation have announced the Class of 2023 inductees to the BHS athletic hall of fame. They are:
- Coach Michael Carter Sr., Class of 1979. Carter has been the Bengal football head coach for 32 seasons, surpassed only by the legendary Bill Foley. As a baseball coach, his teams won the Greater Newark Tournament and two sectional championships. Hundreds of his athletes have competed on the collegiate level.
- Anna Maria Martino, Class of 1983. A three sport letter-winner, Martino led the softball program to a runner-up finish in the Essex County Tournament as a senior. She paced the Bengals in six offensive categories, earning all-state acclaim.
- Michael Nazzeretto, Class of 1995. A multisport athlete, Nazzaretto was selected all-state in baseball after smacking 57 hits with a robust .563 batting average while slugging .734 in 1995.
- Sarah Prezioso, Class of 2010. The holder of numerous Bloomfield softball career records, Prezioso amassed 146 hits, 31 home runs, 127 runs batted in, a .488 average and a perfect 56/56 in stolen bases. She was named first team all-state as a senior while batting .563 with 12 home runs.
- Stephen Vahalla Jr., Class of 2009. Vahalla is the first male volleyball player accorded this honor. Bloomfield won three Essex County crowns during his career. He is the all-time school leader in kills with over 1,000 and was named all-state as a senior.
- Charles “Ace” Woods, Class of 1977. Woods captained the Bengal football team before earning all-conference honors for three years at Cheyney University. He was inducted into the Wolves hall of fame in 2011. He was also a member of Bloomfield’s sectional championship basketball squad in his senior year.
The Bloomfield High School athletic hall of fame reception and dinner will take place on Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, 350 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/4a2688fs.