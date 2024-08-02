Bloomfield HS’ Ava Barker Barker picked by Dominican Republic national soccer team

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School rising senior Ava Barker is a tremendous two-sport athlete, making her mark in soccer and basketball.

Barker particularly is exceptional in soccer. This summer, she has had the privilege of training with the Dominican Republic youth soccer national team.

In May, Barker was asked to try out for the DR youth soccer national team and was selected for its U17-U20 pool.

A few days later, the Dominican Republic won the bid to host the U17 World Cup. Barker will participate in the FIFA U17 World Cup, Oct. 16 to Nov. 3.

Barker this summer has been in training camp in both the DR and in Colombia. She was expected to return home at the end of July.

The Independent Press reached out to Barker.

The following is a Q&A with Barker:

Q: What was your reaction when you found out that you were picked to be on the Dominican Republic youth national team?

A: “I was absolutely thrilled and honored when I found out. It felt like a dream come true, and I was so excited to have the opportunity to represent the Dominican Republic.”

Q: What are some of the things you like about being on the team?

A: “I love the camaraderie and the high level of competition. Being surrounded by talented players who share the same passion for the game is incredibly motivating.”

Q: How has this experience benefitted you?

A: “This experience has helped me grow, both as a player and a person. I’ve learned a lot from my teammates and coaches, and it’s pushed me to improve my skills and understanding of the game.”

Q: Who are your role models and how have they inspired you?

A: “My parents are my biggest role models. They’ve always supported and encouraged me, and their dedication and hard work inspire me to give my best in everything I do.”

Q: At what age did you begin to play soccer?

A: “I started playing soccer when I was 4 years old.”

Q: What do you love about playing soccer?

A: “I fell in love with the game from the start. I love the thrill of the competition, the teamwork and the feeling of accomplishment when I improve and achieve my goals.”

Q: What are your team and individual goals for the Bloomfield High School team this fall season?

A: “For the Bloomfield High School team, I aim to help us achieve a winning season and make an impact on my teammates. Individually, I want to improve my skills, contribute to the team’s success, and be a positive leader on and off the field.”

BHS head soccer coach Jon Aliaga is thrilled for Barker.

“We are super excited about her opportunity!” he said.

Barker is a three-time All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honoree in soccer, as selected by the divisional coaches. She made the First Team as a freshman in 2021, the Second Team as a sophomore in 2022 and the First Team last season. For her career, she has 44 goals and 17 assists. She posted 12 goals and five assists in her freshman year; 11 goals and six assists in her sophomore year, and 21 goals and six assists last season.

Barker also earned basketball honors for BHS for the past two seasons. She made the Honorable Mention this past winter on the All–SEC–Liberty Division. In her sophomore year, she made the Second Team.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon