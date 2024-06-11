Bloomfield HS baseball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team featured five players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

First team

Evan Freid, senior shortstop.

Darien Rivas, senior pitcher.

Kevin Obiedzinski, junior outfielder.

Honorable mention

Evit Dwyer, senior pitcher.

Trevor Frantantoni, senior catcher.

In addition, Freid earned all–Essex County honors, as selected by the county coaches.

Freid batted a team-high .364 with 28 hits (22 singles, three doubles and three homers) and a team-high 14 RBI. Obiedzinski batted .317 with 26 hits (18 singles, seven doubles and one triple).

Rivas struck out 48 in 41 ⅓ innings, allowing 38 hits and 24 walks, with a 2.71 earned run average.