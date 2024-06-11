Bloomfield HS baseball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team featured five players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

First team

  • Evan Freid, senior shortstop.
  • Darien Rivas, senior pitcher.
  • Kevin Obiedzinski, junior outfielder.

Honorable mention

  • Evit Dwyer, senior pitcher.
  • Trevor Frantantoni, senior catcher.

In addition, Freid earned all–Essex County honors, as selected by the county coaches.

Freid batted a team-high .364 with 28 hits (22 singles, three doubles and three homers) and a team-high 14 RBI. Obiedzinski batted .317 with 26 hits (18 singles, seven doubles and one triple).

Rivas struck out 48 in 41 ⅓ innings, allowing 38 hits and 24 walks, with a 2.71 earned run average.

  

