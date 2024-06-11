Bloomfield HS baseball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team featured five players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.
First team
- Evan Freid, senior shortstop.
- Darien Rivas, senior pitcher.
- Kevin Obiedzinski, junior outfielder.
Honorable mention
- Evit Dwyer, senior pitcher.
- Trevor Frantantoni, senior catcher.
In addition, Freid earned all–Essex County honors, as selected by the county coaches.
Freid batted a team-high .364 with 28 hits (22 singles, three doubles and three homers) and a team-high 14 RBI. Obiedzinski batted .317 with 26 hits (18 singles, seven doubles and one triple).
Rivas struck out 48 in 41 ⅓ innings, allowing 38 hits and 24 walks, with a 2.71 earned run average.