Bloomfield HS baseball players receive SEC honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team, which finished with a 9-19 record this spring, featured five players who earned all-Super Essex Conference–American Division honors, as selected by the division coaches.
First team:
- Nico Ong, senior catcher/outfielder.
Second team:
- Tyler Bell, junior second baseman/pitcher.
- Brandon Piacenza, junior third baseman/pitcher.
Honorable mention:
- Daniel Murawinski, junior outfielder/infielder/pitcher.
- Chris Sanchez, sophomore first baseman/pitcher.
Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon.
COMMENTS