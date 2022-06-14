Bloomfield HS baseball players receive SEC honors

Bloomfield’s Tyler Bell fires a pitch against Glen Ridge this seaosn.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team, which finished with a 9-19 record this spring, featured five players who earned all-Super Essex Conference–American Division honors, as selected by the division coaches.

First team:

  • Nico Ong, senior catcher/outfielder.

Second team:

  • Tyler Bell, junior second baseman/pitcher.
  • Brandon Piacenza, junior third baseman/pitcher.

Honorable mention:

  • Daniel Murawinski, junior outfielder/infielder/pitcher.
  • Chris Sanchez, sophomore first baseman/pitcher. 

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon.

  

