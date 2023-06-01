Bloomfield HS baseball team advances to state sectional semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The second-seeded Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated No. 10 seed West Orange 12-2 in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament at Bloomfield Middle School field.

Brandon Piacenza pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out six. He also had a single, a walk, a stolen base and an RBI.

Keithdem Perez hit a grand slam

and also had a sacrifice fly, a walk, a stolen base and five RBIs.

Tyler Bell had two singles, a stolen base and an RBI; and Michael Rosamilia had a double, a walk, a stolen base and an RBI.

Bloomfield won its third game in a row and improved to 19-9 overall.

The Bengals were scheduled to host No. 3 seed Livingston in the semifinals on Tuesday, May 30.

The other semifinal pitted No. 1 seed Passaic County Tech and No. 4 seed Ridgewood. The final is Friday, June 2, at the higher-seeded team.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. West Orange (Thursday, May 25)