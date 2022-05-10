Bloomfield HS baseball team beats Glen Ridge in the GNT first round

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The seventh-seeded Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated 10th-seeded Glen Ridge, 10-6, in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Monday, May 9, at Bloomfield Middle School field.

The Bengals rallied for six runs in the bottom of the third inning to take an 8-5 lead.

Tyler Bell went 2-for-2 with two singles and an RBI, Nico Ong went 2-for-2 with two singles and two walks, and Christopher Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a single and two RBIs. Daniel Murawinski also drove in two runs.

The Bengals improved to 7-11 on the season; they were scheduled to host No. 15 seed Barringer in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May11, after press time. Barringer stunned No. 2 seed Montclair, 2-1, in the first round. The winner between Barringer and Bloomfield will face No. 3 seed Caldwell, No. 6 Nutley or No. 11 West Orange in the semifinals on Saturday, May 14, at Verona.

In earlier action, the Bengals defeated Belleville, 8-6, on Thursday, May 5, at home in a Super Essex Conference crossover game.

Brandon Piacenza went 2-for-3 with a single, a double, and two RBIs, and Murawinski went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and an RBI. Sanchez went 1-for-1 with a single and an RBI, and Bell drove in a run.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon