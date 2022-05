This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The seventh-seeded Bloomfield High School baseball team fell to fourth-seeded Seton Hall Prep in the Greater Newark Tournament championship game on Saturday, May 21, at Yogi Berra Stadium in Newark.

The Bengals, under head coach and 1989 BHS graduate Mike Policastro, reached the GNT final for the first time since 1997.

Bloomfield will gear up for the state sectional tournament that begins on June 1.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon