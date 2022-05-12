Bloomfield HS baseball team defeats Barringer to reach the GNT semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The seventh-seeded Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated No. 15 seed Barringer, 10-1, in the quarterfinal round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Wednesday, May 11, at Bloomfield Middle School field.

Tyler Bell, a junior, went 2 -for-3 with a single, a double, and three RBIs, senior Nico Ong went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI, sophomore Christopher Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a single and a double, and junior Michael Rosamilia went 1-for-1 with a single, a walk and two RBIs.

Brandon Piacenza, a junior right-hander, pitched a complete-game, four-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks for the win.

The Bengals, who improved to an 8-12 record on the season, will face sixth-seeded Nutley in the semifinals doubleheader at Verona High School’s Doc Goeltz Field on Saturday, May 14, at 3 p.m. The other semifinal pits No. 1 seed Milburn against No. 4 seed Seton Hall Prep at 11 a.m.

The final is Saturday, May 21, at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon