Bloomfield HS baseball team defeats Belleville, moves to 14-7 mark

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated Belleville 13-4 on Thursday, May 11, in Belleville to improve to a 14-7 overall record.

Brandon Piacenza went 3-for-4 with a walk and four RBI, Alexander Klena went 3-for-4 with a stolen base, Anthony Dittrich went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Keithdem Perez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and two RBI; Christopher Sanchez went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, and Daniel Murawinski and Evan Freid each had a single and an RBI.

Evit Dwyer pitched five innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts for the win.

In earlier action, the Bengals defeated West Orange 9-1 in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game in West Orange. Right-hander Alex Klena improved to 3-1 with a 78-pitch four-hit complete game, allowing one walk, no earned runs and seven strikeouts for the win. Tyler Bell went 1-for-1 with three walks, one hit-by-pitch and two stolen bases; Michael Rosamilia went 2-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch, an RBI and a stolen base; Piacenza went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base; and Murawinski went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI; and Dittrich had two singles, two walks and an RBI.

The Bengals, seeded sixth, lost at third-seeded Livingston 7-5 in the Greater Newark Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 10. The Bengals had the tying runs on base in the seventh inning, but came up short. Perez had a double,a triple and two RBI.

