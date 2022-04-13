Bloomfield HS baseball team defeats Nutley

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated Nutley, 9-6, at Bloomfield Middle School field on Tuesday, April 12, in the home opener.

The Bengals scored seven runs in the first inning.

Junior Tyler Bell had a single, a double, a walk, and an RBI. Senior Nico Ong had a single, a walk, a sacrifice fly, and an RBI. Junior Keithdem Perez had two doubles and an RBI. Sophomore Evan Freid had a walk, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs. Junior Brandon Piacenza pitched 4 ⅓ innings, allowing six hits and one walk, and fanning eight for his second win of the season.

The Bengals improved to 2-2 on the season.

For Nutley, senior Joe Delanzo had a single, a homer, and four RBIs; senior Frank Contella had two singles and a stolen base; and junior Brandon Lucia had two doubles. Nutley moved to 2-3 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon