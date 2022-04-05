Bloomfield HS baseball team defeats West Essex for first win of the season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Brandon Piacenza pitched a five-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and two walks, and also went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Bloomfield High School baseball team to its first win of the season, 4-0, over West Essex on Monday, April 4, in North Caldwell.

The Bengals scored three runs in the third inning and one run in the fifth inning.

Tyler Bell and Liam Hempstead each hit a double for the Bengals, who improved to 1-1 on the season.

In the season opener, the Bengals lost at Memorial High School of West New York, 3-1, on Saturday, April 2.