Bloomfield HS baseball team defeats West Orange

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated West Orange, 4-1, on Wednesday, April 10 in West Orange.

Senior righty Darien Rivas earned the win as he pitched five innings of two-

hit ball, allowing one earned and one walk and hitting two batters while striking

out six.

Senior Evan Freid pitched two scoreless innings for the save and went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, a single and an RBI. Senior Steve Myslinski went 2-for-3 with a single, a double and a walk; sophomore Noah Attas went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and a run scored; Junior Kevin Obiedzinski went 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk and an RBI; and senior Joe Cantalupo went 1-for-2 with a single, a walk and a two-out, RBI single in the fourth inning to give the Bengals the lead for good.

BHS then lost to West Essex, 15-3, on Thursday, April 11, at Bloomfield Middle School field and lost a heartbreaker to Millburn, 2-0, on Saturday, April 13, to move to a 2-4 overall record.