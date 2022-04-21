Bloomfield HS baseball team drops tough 12-10 game to Morris Knolls

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team dropped a tough 12-10 decision to Morris Knolls on Wednesday, April 20, at Bloomfield Middle School field.

Sophomore Evan Freid went 4-for-5 with three singles, a double, an RBI and a run scored; junior Tyler Bell was 2-for-4 with a single, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. He also was hit by a pitch. Junior Dan Murawinski was 2-for-5 with a single,a double, and two RBIs; senior Liam Hempstead was 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three RBIs, and a run scored; and senior Nico Ong drew two walks and scored twice. Bloomfield moved to a 3-5 record.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon