Bloomfield HS baseball team enjoys good start

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team has enjoyed a good start to the season.

The Bengals, under head coach Mike Policastro, defeated Glen Ridge 7-3 on Monday, April 17, at Hurrell Field in Glen Ridge.

The Bengals snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to a 5-3 record.

Junior Trevor Frantantoni and senior Michael Rosamilia each had two hits and two RBIs, and senior Brandon Piacenza had two hits to lead the Bengals. Junior Evan Freid, junior Anthony Dittrich and senior Jake Sullivan each had one hit and one RBI, and junior right-hander Evit Dwyer struck out 10 over six innings for the win.

In earlier action, the Bengals beat Verona 10-8 on Wednesday, April 5, at BMS field. Junior Keithdem Perez had two hits, a walk, a hit by pitch, an RBI and three stolen bases; Dittrich had two hits and a walk; Sullivan had three walks, a hit by pitch, three runs and four stolen bases; Freid had a single, a walk, an RBI and four stolen bases; and junior righty Darien Rivas threw four sharp innings in relief, allowing three hits, two walks and one earned run for his first varsity win.

Bloomfield lost at West Essex 11-1 on Thursday, April 6, in North Caldwell.

The Bengals defeated Barringer 8-4 on Monday, April 10, in Newark. Junior Tyler Bell had two hits and two RBIs; Perez had two hits and an RBI; Dittrich had one hits and two RBIs; and Dwyer pitched a complete game, five-hitter, allowing four runs, three earned, and three walks with eight strikeouts for the win.

BHS defeated West Orange 3-2 on Wednesday, April 12, at Bloomfield Middle School field. It was the Bengals’ fourth win in five games to start the season.

Dittrich went 1 for 2 with a single and an RBI, and Piacenza went 2 for 3 with two singles and an RBI. Senior Alex Klena pitched five innings, allowing one run on six hits and two walks to earn the win and improve to 1-0. Piacenza struck out five and allowed two hits and three walks to record the save.

Bloomfield fell to state-ranked Millburn 8-3 on Friday, April 14, at BMS field. Millburn broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the top of the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth to take a 6-2 lead. Bloomfield answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth before Millburn scored two runs in the top of the seventh to produce the final score.

Piacenza went 3 for 4 with three singles and an RBI and Rosamilia had a single and two RBIs for the Bengals. Millburn improved to 8-0 and is ranked No. 4 in the state by the Star-Ledger.

Bloomfield lost at Old Tappan 11-1 on Saturday, April 15, to move to a 4-3 record on the season. Old Tappan was led by Vanderbilt-bound Alex Kranzler, who pitched a five-inning two-hitter. The two hits were singles by senior Dan Murawinski and Sullivan.

Here are upcoming games:

April 21: at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 22: vs. Bayonne, 7 p.m.

April 24: vs. West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 26: vs. Barringer, 4 p.m.

