Bloomfield HS baseball team enjoys victories

BLOOMFIELD, NJ —The Bloomfield High School baseball team won two straight games, defeating Barringer and North Bergen.

Senior Darien Rivas pitched 6 ⅓ strong innings, allowing six hits and four walks and striking out five, as the Bengals beat Barringer, 6-3, Wednesday, April 24, in Newark to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Senior Trevor Frantantoni had a single, a double, a sacrifice fly and three RBI; and junior Darious Rivas had two singles and an RBI. Senior Evan Freid had a single, a walk, reached on a hit-by-pitch, drove in a run and got the final two outs for the save.

Bloomfield won at North Bergen, 7-5, Saturday, April 27, to improve to 4-9 on the season.

Freid pitched four innings, allowing four hits and two walks and striking out four for the win. At the plate, Freid had a single, a walk and four stolen bases. He also was hit by a pitch.

Frantantoni had two singles, a double, four RBI and three stolen bases. Junior Kevin Obiedzinski had a single, a sac fly, a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases. He also pitched two scoreless innings in relief. Senior Evit Dwyer pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save.

The Bengals, seeded 14th, were scheduled to host No. 19 seed Newark East Side in the preliminary round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Wednesday, May 1. With a Bengals victory, they will visit No. 3 seed Columbia in the round of 16 on Friday, May 3, at Underhill Field in Maplewood.