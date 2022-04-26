Bloomfield HS baseball team jolts West Essex

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Junior Tyler Bell had two singles and two RBIs, and Brandon Piacenza, also a junior, had a single, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Bloomfield High School baseball team to a 7-4 win over West Essex on Friday, April 22, at the Bloomfield Middle School field.

Nico Ong, a senior, had a single, a double, an RBI and a run scored; junior Jake Sullivan had two singles, an RBI and a run scored; and senior Liam Hempstead had two singles and a run scored. Logan Kot, a senior, pitched three innings and allowed one run on one hit and four walks with three strikeouts for the win.

BHS then fell to Old Tappan in decisive fashion on Saturday, April 23, at BMS field.

In earlier action, the Bengals dropped a tough 12-10 decision to Morris Knolls on Wednesday, April 20, at BMS field.

Sophomore Evan Freid went 4-for-5 with three singles, a double, an RBI and a run scored. Bell was 2-for-4 with a single, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; he also was hit by a pitch. Dan Murawinski, a junior, was 2-for-5 with a single, a double, and two RBIs; Hempstead was 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three RBIs, and a run scored; and Ong drew two walks and scored twice.

Bloomfield dropped a tough 1-0 game to Livingston on Thursday, April 21, in Livingston. Isaiah Quinones, a senior, had two singles, and senior Isaiah Ortiz, Piacenza, Freid and junior Christopher Sanchez each had a single. Livingston scored the lone run in the fourth inning.

The Bengals also lost another 1-0 game to Nutley on Monday, April 25, in Nutley to move to a 4-8 record on the season. Nutley scored in the second inning.

Bloomfield was scheduled to host Livingston on Wednesday, April 27. The Bengals will host Governor Livingston on Friday, April 29, at 4 p.m.; visit North Bergen in the Essex/Hudson Challenge on Saturday, April 30, at 4 p.m.; host Millburn on Monday, May 2, at 4 p.m. and host Belleville on Tuesday, May 3, at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon