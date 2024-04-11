Bloomfield HS baseball team looks to bounce back

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team looks to bounce back from tough losses.

The Bengals dropped a heartbreaking 9-7 decision at Verona on Thursday, April 4, on a two-run walkoff home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Bloomfield jumped out to a 7-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Bengals fell to Barringer, 8-3, on Monday, April 8, at Bloomfield Middle School field to move to a 1-2 record.

Bloomfield will host West Essex on Thursday, April 11; visit Millburn on Friday, April 12; host Old Tappan on Saturday, April 13, at noon; visit Glen Ridge on Monday, April 15; and host Montclair Kimberley Academy on Tuesday, April 16.