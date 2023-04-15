Bloomfield HS baseball team moves to 3-1 record

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team was off to a solid start to the season.

The Bengals, under head coach Mike Policastro, had a 3-1 record through Monday, April 10.

The Bengals defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy 16-9 in the season opener on Monday, April 3, at Bloomfield Middle School field. Senior Brandon Piacenza had two hits and three RBIs; junior Tyler Bell had a home run and three RBIs; and junior Evan Fried had two hits and two RBIs. Junior righty Evit Dwyer struck out five and scattered seven hits over four innings to earn the win.

The Bengals beat Verona 10-8 on Wednesday, April 5, at Bloomfield Middle School field. Junior Keithdem Perez had two hits, a walk, a hit by pitch, an RBI and three stolen bases; junior Anthony Dittrich had two hits and a walk; senior Jake Sullivan had three walks, a hit by pitch, three runs and four stolen bases; Fried had a single, a walk, an RBI and four stolen bases; and junior righty Darien Rivas threw four sharp innings in relief, allowing three hits, two walks and one earned run for his first varsity win.

Bloomfield lost at West Essex 11-1 on Thursday, April 6, in North Caldwell.

The Bengals defeated Barringer 8-4 on Monday, April 10, in Newark. Bell had two hits and two RBIs; Perez had two hits and an RBI; Dittrich had one hits and two RBIs; and Dwyer pitched a complete game, five-hitter, allowing four runs, three earned, and three walks with eight strikeouts for the win.

The Bengals will host Millburn on Friday, April 14, at 4 p.m.; and will have consecutive road games against Old Tappan on Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m.; Glen Ridge on Monday, April 17, at 4 p.m. and Montclair Kimberley Academy on Wednesday, April 19, at 4 p.m.