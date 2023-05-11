Bloomfield HS baseball team reaches GNT quarterfinals

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The sixth-seeded Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated No. 11 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy 5-3 in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Friday, May 5, at Bloomfield Middle School field.

Junior Evit Dwyer pitched six innings, allowing four hits and two walks and striking out four to improve to 6-1.

Senior Brandon Piacenza had a single, a double, a walk, a stolen base and an RBI, and senior Dan Murawinski and junior Tyler each had an RBI single.

The Bengals, who improved to 12-6 overall on the season, were scheduled to visit No. 3 seed Livingston in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 10, after press time. The winner will face the winner between No. 2 Seton Hall Prep and No. 7 seed West Essex in the semifinals on Saturday, May 13, at Porcello Field, home of SHP, in West Orange.

Bloomfield was the GNT runner-up last season, reaching the GNT final for the first time since 1997.

In earlier action, the Bengals lost to Nutley, 8-7, at home on Tuesday, May 2, and lost at Morris Knolls, 11-3, on Wednesday, May 3.

Bloomfield defeated Cedar Grove 12-1 on Thursday, May 4, at Cedar Grove to snap a three-game losing streak. Junior Evan Freid pitched a complete game, five-hitter with one earned run, and at the plate, went 1-for-3 with two RBI. Junior Keithdem Perez had two doubles, a walk, two stolen bases and four RBI; Piacenza had a single, a sacrifice fly and two RBI; and senior Chris Sanchez had a double, a sacrifice fly and an RBI.

