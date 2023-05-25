Bloomfield HS baseball team reaches sectional quarterfinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The second-seeded Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated No. 15 seed Columbia 9-2 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Monday, May 22, at Bloomfield Middle School field.

Evit Dwyer pitched five innings, allowing two hits and five walks and striking out six for the win to improve to 8-1 on the season. Darien Rivas pitched two scoreless innings for the save.

Daniel Murawinski went 2-for-3 with two singles, a hit by pitch, and four RBIs; Michael Rosamilia was 2-for-4 with two singles, an RBI and two stolen bases; Keithdem Perez was 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and a stolen base; and Brandon Piacenza was 1-for-2 with a single, a walk, and a hit by pitch.

The Bengals, who improved to 18-9, will host 10th-seeded West Orange in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 25, at BMS field.

In earlier action, the Bengals defeated North Bergen 11-1 on Monday, May 15, at Bloomfield Middle School field. After losing to Lyndhurst 12-8 on Tuesday, May 16, at BMS field, the Bengals defeated Glen Ridge 9-6 on Wednesday May 17, at BMS field, led by Murawinski, who had two singles and four RBIs.

Bloomfield lost to Roxbury, 10-6, on Thursday, May 18, at BHS field.

Bloomfield defeated Memorial 8-2 on Friday, May 19, at Memorial in West New York. Chris Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a single, a double, a triple and four RBIs and Perez had a single and an RBI. Winning pitcher Anthony Dittrich struck out six in 6 ⅔ innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on eight hits.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon