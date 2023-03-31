Bloomfield HS baseball team returns strong group

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Coming off last season’s Greater Newark Tournament championship run, the Bloomfield High School baseball team hopes to build off that success while improving on its record this spring.

The Bengals, who went 9-19 overall and lost to powerhouse Seton Hall Prep in the GNT final last season, return 85 percent of their team, including all but one of their infielders, said longtime head coach Mike Policastro.

This season the Bengals have dropped down to the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division, which is the second-highest division of the conference.

Senior Craig Dittrich and junior Trevor Frantantoni are battling for the starting catcher’s job, replacing Nico Ong, who is currently at Division I University of Maryland–Baltimore County.

Senior Brandon Piacenza, a second-team honoree in the All–Super Essex, returns at third base for the third consecutive year and will also be a starting pitcher.

Senior captain Tyler Bell also returns at shortstop for the third straight year and will be the team’s closer on the mound after being a starting pitcher a year ago. At the plate, Bell was the team’s second-leading hitter batting .354, where he led the team in hits, RBI and doubles.

Junior Evan Fried returns at second base for the second year in a row after batting .320 last year. Fried also had three starts on the mound and did well in that role, Policastro noted.

Senior Chris Sanchez, a four-year starter at first base, batted near .300. He provides a solid glove and can also pitch, Policastro said.

Senior left fielder Daniel Murawinski led the Bengals in batting last season with a .360 average and will play at Drew University next year.

The rest of the outfield and DH spot will consist of a rotation of four returning seniors: Michael Rosamilia; Jake Sullian and Alex Klena who have each played varsity for two years; and Keithdem Perez, a four-year letterwinner. Sullivan has committed to play baseball at University of Penn State–Scranton.

The outfielders are exceptional fielders who all have excellent speed, Policastro noted.

Senior Alexander Klena, the team’s No. 3 pitcher last year, will step up in the rotation and also play multiple infield and outfield positions as well.

Other solid contributors are junior pitcher and first baseman Evit Dwyer, junior pitcher and infielder Darien Rivas and junior pitcher and outfielder Jordan Redding.

Senior Nick Haag, and juniors Steven Myslinski, Vincent DeShield, Gavin Waldron, Joe Cantalupo and Justen Pabon are other varsity contributors.

Policastro is looking for his team to improve their hitting while its pitching continues to be a strength.

“Last year pitching was a strength for us; it allowed us to compete in every game,” said Policastro, a 1989 BHS graduate who has been the Bengals head coach since 2007, in an email to the Independent Press. “We did not hit particularly well last year, averaging only about four runs per game. You will not win many games only scoring four runs a game in high school. Hopefully we are that much more experienced this year, bigger, stronger and better than last year.

“The kids worked hard all winter getting in their reps with the bats and utilized a throwing program to get better, so we hope it pays off. So far, things have looked good in practice. We were very fortunate that we made a great run to the GNT finals last year for the first time in 27 years, but it left a sour taste in our mouth to get beat like we did by Seton Hall (15-0 loss). Competing in the GNT and state tournament is what we all strive for, playing our best baseball when the season is winding down. Obviously not having to play in the rough SEC–American which is a grind every year, should help benefit us and we will be more competitive, as we also kept our rigorous non-conference schedule, to also help us prepare for tournament time. With all the experience back, the solid pitching and defense that we had from last year returning, we are hoping to compete every game and have an outstanding season.”

While the pre-season has been shortened by the state. Policastro said the team participated in a scrimmage at Bayonne on Thursday, March 23.

“We were able to get a scrimmage in yesterday down at Bayonne, and as usual the pitching was well ahead of the hitting,” he said. “Our pitchers were excellent, only allowing a single run until the bottom of the seventh inning, where we ended up in a 3-3 tie. (We) saw some good things and some things we need to work on. With the short pre-season, we don’t have much time to work on things before opening day.”

The rest of the Liberty Division includes Barringer, Glen Ridge, Montclair Kimberley Academy, Verona, West Essex and West Orange.

The Bengals will open the season on Monday, April, 3 against Montclair Kimberley Academy at Bloomfield Middle School at 4 p.m.

Here is the Bloomfield schedule:

April 3: vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 5: vs. Verona, 4 p.m.

April 6: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 10: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 12: vs. West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 14: vs. Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Old Tappan, 2 p.m.

April 17: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 19: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 21: at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 22: vs. Bayonne, 7 p.m.

April 24: vs. West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 26: vs. Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 28: at Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

April 29: at Memorial, 7 p.m.

May 1: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

May 2: vs. Nutley, 7 p.m.

May 3: at Morris Knolls, 4:30 p.m.

May 8: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 11: at Belleville, 7 p.m.

May 15: vs. North Bergen, 7 p.m.

May 16: vs. Lyndhurst, 4 p.m.

May 17: vs. Glen Ridge, 7 p.m.

May 18: vs. Roxbury, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon