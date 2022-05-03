Bloomfield HS baseball team seeks strong GNT run

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team hopes to make a strong run in the Greater Newark Tournament.

The seventh-seeded Bengals will host No. 10 seed Glen Ridge in the first round on Friday, May 6, at Bloomfield Middle School field.

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 11.

The Bengals rallied to beat North Bergen, 9-3, on Saturday, April 30. Bloomfield scored seven runs in the sixth inning. Logan Kot pitched six solid innings. Tyler Bell had four hits and two RBIs; Dan Murawinski had two hits and an RBI; and Michael Rosamilia hit a two-out, two-run single to give the Bengals a 6-3 lead. Bloomfield improved to 5-10 on the season.

In previous action, Bloomfield lost to Livingston, 12-2, on Wednesday, April 27, and lost to Governor Livingston, 17-4, on Friday, April 29, both at home.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon