Bloomfield HS baseball team stuns Columbia in 13 innings in Greater Newark Tournament first round

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The 14th-seeded Bloomfield High School baseball team upset No. 3 seed Columbia, 5-4, in 13 innings in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament at Underhill Field in Maplewood.

The game was on Friday, May 3, but was stopped and suspended. The game

was resumed and completed on Saturday, May 4.

Senior Steven Myslinski had an RBI single in the top of the 12th to give the Bengals a 4-3 lead. After Columbia tied it 4-4 in the bottom of the 12th, Myslinski drew a bases-loaded walk in the 13th inning for the game-winner.

Senior righty Evit Dwyer pitched five innings of five-hit ball with one earned run and five strikeouts for Bloomfield. Senior Darien Rivas allowed one hit, one earned run and struck out four over 4 ⅔ innings. Rivas hit a solo home run to tie the game in the sixth inning. Sophomore Noah Attas had an RBI single later in the sixth inning to give the Bengals a 3-2 lead.

Junior lefty Kevin Obiedzinski went 1 ⅓ innings of no-hit ball with two strikeouts. Senior Evan Fried pitched two innings in the continuation, allowing no hits, one walk and one unearned run to earn the win.

The Bengals were scheduled to visit No. 6 seed Caldwell in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 8.

Bloomfield also played Cedar Grove on Saturday, May 4, at Bloomfield Middle School field, losing, 11-4, to move to 6-11 on the season.

In the GNT preliminary round, the Bengals defeated No. 19 seed Newark East Side, 11-1, Wednesday, May 1, at BMS field. Myslinski went 2-for-2 with two singles and three RBI and junior Darious Rivas went 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBI. Darious Rivas also pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing one hit, one run and four walks and striking out five for the win.

Photos Courtesy of Rocco Ungaro

Bloomfield vs. Columbia, in first round of Greater Newark Tournament, May 3, at Underhill Field in Maplewood.