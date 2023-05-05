Bloomfield HS baseball team surges, wins Liberty Division title

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated West Essex and Barringer to extend its winning streak to six games. In addition, the Bengals clinched the Super Essex Conference—Liberty Division championship.

The Bengals defeated West Essex 4-1 on Monday, April 24, at Bloomfield Middle School field. Junior Evan Freid and senior Jake Sullivan each had an RBI, and junior Keithdem Perez had a run-scoring single. Junior Evit Dwyer pitched six innings of four-hit ball, striking out 10.

The Bengals defeated Barringer on Wednesday, April 26, at Bloomfield Middle School field. Senior Alex Klena pitched a complete game, four-hitter with three walks and two strikeouts. Senior Mike Rosamilia had three singles, two RBI and two stolen bases; junior Tyler Bell had two doubles and two RBI; and Perez had a double, single and RBI. Freid had a single, a walk and an RBI.

The winning streak ended with a 9-3 loss at Seton Hall Prep on Friday, April 28, in West Orange. Freid had a single, double and an RBI, and senior Daniel Murawinski had a single and an RBI. Senior Brandon Piacenza allowed two earned runs on six hits over four innings, striking out six, despite the loss. Bloomfield moved to a 10-4 record.

The Bengals received the No. 6 seed in the 90th Greater Newark Tournament and will host No. 11 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy in the first round on Friday, May 5, at Bloomfield Middle School field at 4 p.m.

