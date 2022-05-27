Bloomfield HS baseball team to visit Columbia in first round of North 1, Group 4 state sectional tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team, seeded 11th, will visit sixth-seeded Columbia in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on June 1 at Underhill Field in Maplewood.

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on June 3 against the winner of No. 3 seed Ridgewood and No. 14 seed Fair Lawn on June 3.

This is the first meeting between Bloomfield and Columbia this season. They are in different divisions in the Super Essex Conference. Bloomfield is in the American Division, which is the top division in the conference. Columbia is in the Liberty Division, the second-highest division in the conference.

Bloomfield had a 9-17 overall record through May 24. Columbia had a 14-11 record through May 25.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.