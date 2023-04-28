Bloomfield HS baseball team tops Bayonne in a walk-off

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated Bayonne 6-5 in walk-off fashion on Saturday, April 22, at Bloomfield Middle School field to extend its win streak to four games and improve to 8-3 overall on the season.

Senior Dan Murawinski hit a leadoff triple and junior Keithdem Perez hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning with one out to win it. Murawinski finished with three hits and an RBI.

Junior Evan Freid pitched six solid innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and five walks with two strikeouts.

In earlier action, the Bengals defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy 11-4 on Wednesday, April 19.

Senior Chris Sanchez and Murawinski each had a single and two RBIs. Senior Mike Rosamilia went 2 for 5 with two singles and drove in a run. Trevor Frantantoni, a junior, had two singles and an RBI, and also was hit by pitches twice.

Senior right-hander Brandon Piacenza pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts. At the plate, Piacenza had a single, was hit by a pitch and drove in two runs.

Bloomfield defeated Verona 8-2 on Friday, April 21.

Rosamilia had three hits; Sanchez doubled twice and drove in two runs; Perez had two hits, an RBI and three stolen bases; and senior Jake Sullivan singled, walked twice, drove in a run and had four stolen bases.

Junior Darien Rivas pitched four innings for the win and senior Alex Klena pitched three innings of one-hit ball to record the save.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon