Bloomfield HS baseball team tops Montclair Kimberley Academy in eight innings in the season opener

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy, 7-4, in eight innings in the season opener on Monday, April 1, in Montclair.

Senior Evan Freid went 4-for-5, including hitting the game-tying home run in the seventh inning and the game-winning RBI single in the eighth.

Senior Darien Rivas had two hits, two walks and two RBIs; senior Steve Myslinski walked, was hit by a pitch, hit a sacrifice fly and drove in three runs; freshman Brady Cole had two hits and a walk; and junior Darious Rivas pitched three innings in relief, allowing only one run, for the win.

The Bengals will host West Essex on Friday, April 5; host Barringer on Monday, April 8 and visit West Orange on Wednesday, April 10, each at 4 p.m.