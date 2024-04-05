Bloomfield HS baseball team tops Montclair Kimberley Academy in eight innings in the season opener

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield HS baseball team tops Montclair Kimberley Academy in eight innings in the season opener

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy, 7-4, in eight innings in the season opener on Monday, April 1, in Montclair.

Senior Evan Freid went 4-for-5, including hitting the game-tying home run in the seventh inning and the game-winning RBI single in the eighth.

Senior Darien Rivas had two hits, two walks and two RBIs; senior Steve Myslinski walked, was hit by a pitch, hit a sacrifice fly and drove in three runs; freshman Brady Cole had two hits and a walk; and junior Darious Rivas pitched three innings in relief, allowing only one run, for the win.

The Bengals will host West Essex on Friday, April 5; host Barringer on Monday, April 8 and visit West Orange on Wednesday, April 10, each at 4 p.m.

 

  

Bloomfield HS baseball team tops Montclair Kimberley Academy in eight innings in the season opener added by on
View all posts by Editor →