Bloomfield HS basketball and wrestling seasons to begin

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 14, while the wrestling team will begin their season on Saturday, Dec. 16. Here are their schedules:

Boys basketball

Dec. 14: at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16: vs. North Star Academy, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 19: at Irvington, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: vs. Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27: Glen Ridge Holiday tournament, vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, noon

Dec. 28: Glen Ridge Holiday tournament, opponent to be determined

Jan. 4: vs. Bard, 6 p.m.

Jan. 6: at Newark Central, 1 p.m.

Jan. 9: at Newark Tech, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11: vs. Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 13: vs. Orange, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 15: at Orange HS MLK Classic, vs. Weequahic, 11 a.m.

Jan. 16: vs. Columbia, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18: at North Star Academy,7 p.m.

Jan. 20: at Clifton, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 23: vs. Irvington, 4 p.m.

Jan. 30: at Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Feb. 2: vs. Nutley, 6 p.m.

Feb. 3: vs. American History, 11:30 a.m

Feb. 6: vs Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Feb. 8: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m

Feb. 13: vs. West Essex, 6 p.m.

Feb. 15: at Morris Knolls, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Dec. 14: at Glen Ridge, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16: at Nutley, 1 p.m.

Dec. 19: vs. West Essex, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27: Jay Mahoney Holiday, at Bogota, vs. Hillside, 3 p.m.

Jan. 4: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Jan. 6: vs. Verona, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 9: vs. Newark Central, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11: at East Orange Campus,4 p.m.

Jan. 13: at Newark Academy, 1 p.m.

Jan. 15: vs. Glen Ridge, noon

Jan. 18: vs. Nutley, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1: vs. Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Feb. 5: vs. Fort Lee, 4 p.m.

Feb. 6: at Newark Central, 4 p.m.

Feb. 8: vs. East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.

Feb. 14: vs. Bard, 6 p.m.

Wrestling