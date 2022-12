Bloomfield HS basketball teams unveil their schedules

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The boys will host Columbia High School of Maplewood, while the girls will visit Livingston High School, both at 7 p.m.

Here are their schedules.

Boys basketball

Dec. 15: vs. Columbia, 7 p.m.

Dec. 17: at North Star Academy, 1 p.m.

Dec. 20: vs. Irvington, 4 p.m.

Dec. 22: at Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27: at Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, vs. David Brearley Regional, 5 p.m.

Dec. 28: at Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, to be determined.

Dec. 30: vs. Abundant Life Academy, noon.

Jan. 5: vs. University, 5 p.m.

Jan. 7: vs. Central, 1 p.m.

Jan. 10: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 12: at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Orange, 1 p.m.

Jan. 17: vs. North Star Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 19: at Irvington, 4 p.m.

Jan. 21: vs. Clifton, 1 p.m.

Jan. 24: vs. Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Jan. 31: vs. Morris Knolls, 4 p.m.

Feb. 2: at University, 4 p.m.

Feb. 3: vs. Marion P. Charter, 6 p.m.

Feb. 7: vs. Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Feb. 9: at Nutley, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: vs Becton Regional, 6 p.m.

Feb. 16: vs. Technology, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball