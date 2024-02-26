Bloomfield HS bowling teams excel at the county tournament, Padilla rolls 290

Bloomfield bowler Jayden Padilla poses with Bloomfield head coach Phil Rapavi at the Essex County Tournament at North Arlington Lanes.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School bowling teams enjoyed a good showing at the Essex County Tournament at North Arlington Lanes on Thursday, Feb. 15.

The boys team finished sixth overall in the team standings with a 2,559 score, among the 16 scoring teams. Sophomore Jayden Padilla rolled the tournament’s high game with a near-perfect 290 score to lead the Bengals. 

The girls team placed fifth in the team standings with a 1,691 score, among the seven scoring teams. Junior Izzy Bille finished fourth overall with a 463 series and junior Leah Velasquez tied for 10th overall with a 403 series to lead the BHS girls.

