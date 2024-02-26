Bloomfield HS bowling teams excel at the county tournament, Padilla rolls 290

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School bowling teams enjoyed a good showing at the Essex County Tournament at North Arlington Lanes on Thursday, Feb. 15.

The boys team finished sixth overall in the team standings with a 2,559 score, among the 16 scoring teams. Sophomore Jayden Padilla rolled the tournament’s high game with a near-perfect 290 score to lead the Bengals.

The girls team placed fifth in the team standings with a 1,691 score, among the seven scoring teams. Junior Izzy Bille finished fourth overall with a 463 series and junior Leah Velasquez tied for 10th overall with a 403 series to lead the BHS girls.

Photo Courtesy of Steve Jenkins/Bloomfield HS athletic director