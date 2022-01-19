Bloomfield HS boys basketball outlasts North Star Academy in overtime to improve to 9-1 on the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated North Star Academy, 68-61, in overtime on Jan. 18 at home to improve to a 9-1 overall record on the season.

Senior guard Julian Paulino scored 24 points, including five three-pointers, and added five rebounds and senior guard Ramuel Gotrasse had 14 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Bengals. Junior guard Shayne Hinton had 12 points, three assists and five steals, senior forward Seth Edwards had 9 points and nine rebounds and senior forward Uma Kalu had 7 points and six rebounds for Bloomfield.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon