Bloomfield HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

BLOOMFIELD, Nj — Bloomfield High School boys basketball players Sean Perrotta, Davieon McClain, Talan Bacote and A.J. Cruz earned All—Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division honors, selected by the divisional coaches.

Perrotta and McClain each made the First Team. Perrota, a sophomore guard, scored 373 points for an average of 13.3 points per game. McClain, a

senior guard, scored 318 points for an average of 11.4 points per game.

Bacote, a senior forward, made the Second Team. He scored 295 points for an average of 11.8 points per game.

Cruz, a sophomore guard, scored 282 points for an average of 10.4 points per game.

The Bengals finished 16-12. With Perrotta and Cruz expected to return, Bloomfield hopes to have another strong season next year.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon