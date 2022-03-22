Bloomfield HS boys basketball players gain SEC honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Five members of the Bloomfield High School boys basketball team, under head coach Mike Passero, earned All–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division honors, selected by the coaches in the division, this season.

Julian Paulino and Uma Kalu, both seniors, made the first team. Shayne Hinton, a junior, made the second team. Ramuel Gotrasse and Seth Edwards, both seniors, received honorable mention.

Paulino, a guard, scored 22 points in a 51-38 win over Northern Highlands on Jan. 13 and had 24 points in a 68-61 win over North Star Academy on Jan. 18. He had 20 points in a 61-24 win over Newark Collegiate Academy on Feb. 15.

Kalu, a forward, also put up some strong performances this season. He had 22 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in a 51-34 win over Livingston on Jan. 6.

Hinton was an excellent leader as a point guard. He had 21 points in the season-opening 62-45 win over Belleville on Dec. 17. Hinton consistently put up double-figure scoring performances during the season

Edwards, a forward, and Gotrasse, a guard, also were steady contributors for the Bengals, who finished with a 19-7 overall record.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon