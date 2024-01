This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Freshman guard AJ Cruz scored 17 points and senior guard Shariff Brown scored 15 to lead the Bloomfield High School boys basketball team to a 64-23 home win on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Junior guard Davieon McClain had 10 points, and freshman guard Sean Perrotta and senior forward Marley Baker each had 4 for the Bengals, who won their second in three games and improved to 2-5 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon