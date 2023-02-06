Bloomfield HS boys basketball team defeats Marion P. Charter for its second win in a row

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated Marion P. Charter 61-29 on Friday, Feb. 3, at home on Senior Night.

Senior guard Shayne Hinton had 24 points; junior forward Shariff Brown had 10 points; senior forward Tyler Forman had 7 points; senior center Sami Kabakibi had 6 points; senior guard Uche Anyanwu had 4 points, junior guard Malachi Lee had 3 points; senior guard Amare Battice, junior center Evit Dwyer and sophomore forward Rayan Elghaly each had 2 points, and sophomore guard Davieon McClain had 1 point.

The Bengals won their second straight game and improved to 5-14 overall on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon