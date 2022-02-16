Bloomfield HS boys basketball team defeats Newark Collegiate Academy

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated Newark Collegiate Academy, 61-24, at home on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Senior guard Julian Paulino had 20 points, senior guard Uma Kalu had 13 points, and senior forward Seth Edwards had 10 points for the Bengals, who improved to 17-5 overall on the season.

Senior guard Isaiah Cortes had 9 points, junior guard Uche Anyanwu had 3 points, and sophomore center Evit Dwyer and junior guard Shayne Hinton each had 2 points.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon