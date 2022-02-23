Bloomfield HS boys basketball team defeats Nutley; gains No. 4 seed in North 1, Group 4, sectional tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated Nutley, 58-38, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at home.

The Bengals improved to an 18-6 overall record on the season. Nutley moved to 14-13.

The Bengals, seeded fourth, will host No. 13 seed North Bergen in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Monday, Feb. 28. The winner will face the winner between No. 5 Paterson Eastside and No. 12 Barringer in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, March 2. The top seed is Ridgewood.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon