Bloomfield HS boys basketball team defeats Orange, improves to 8-1 on the season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Senior guard Julian Paulino had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals and senior forward Uma Kalu had 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks to lead the Bloomfield High School boys basketball team to a 53-32 home win over Orange Jan. 15.

With the win, the Bengals improved to an 8-1 overall record on the season.

Senior guard Ramuel Gotrasse had 8 points and four rebounds, senior forward Seth Edwards recorded 8 points, six rebounds and three steals and junior guard Shayne Hinton scored 5 points. Junior guard Amare Battice and Cortes each had 2 points.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon