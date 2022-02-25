Bloomfield HS boys basketball team defeats Passaic County Tech

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ —The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated Passaic County Tech, 54-50, at home on Thursday, Feb. 24, in a nonconference game.

Shayne Hinton, a junior guard, had 19 points; and senior forward Seth Edwards had 10 points for the Bengals, who improved to a 19-6 overall record on the season. Senior guard Isaiah Ortiz had 7 points; senior guard Isaiah Cortes had 5 points; and senior guard Julian Paulino and senior forward Uma Kalu each had 4 points.

The Bengals, seeded fourth, will host No. 13 seed North Bergen in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Monday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. The winner will face the winner between No. 5 Paterson Eastside and No. 12 Barringer in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, March 2. The top seed is Ridgewood.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon