Bloomfield HS boys basketball team defeats Technology

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated Technology High School of Newark 59-30 on Thursday, Feb. 16, at home.

Senior guard Uche Anyanwu had 17 points, senior forward Tyler Forman had 11 points, senior guard Amare Battice had 10 points, junior forward Shariff Brown had 8, senior guard Shayne Hinton had 6 points; sophomore guard Davieon McClain, sophomore forward Talan Bacote and senior center Sami Kabakibi each had 2 points; and junior center Evit Dwyer had 1 point.

The Bengals improved to 8-17 overall.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon