Bloomfield HS boys basketball team defeats University for third win in a row

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated University, of Newark, 62-50 on Thursday, Jan. 5, at BHS in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game.

Senior guard Uche Anyanwu had 21 points, senior guards Amare Battice and Shayne Hinton each had 11 points, junior center Evit Dwyer had 6 points, junior guard Malachi Lee and junior forward Shariff Brown each had 5 points, and sophomore guard Davieon McClain added one point.

The Bengals won their third straight game to improve to 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the division.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon