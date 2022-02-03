Bloomfield HS boys basketball team defeats Verona to improve to 13-3; will host Barringer in ECT

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated Verona, 52-40, Tuesday, Feb. 1, at home in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game.

It was the Bengals’ third straight win. Bloomfield improved to 13-3 overall and 7-3 in the division.

Senior guard Julian Paulino had 16 points, senior guard Ramuel Gotrasse had 14 points, senior guard Isaiah Cortes had 10 points, senior forward Seth Edwards had 8 points and junior guard Shayne Hinton had 4 points.

The 10th-seeded Bengals will host No. 26 seed Barringer in the final preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. The winner will visit No. 7 seed East Orange Campus in the first round on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m.

Bloomfield had byes in the first and second preliminary rounds.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon