Bloomfield HS boys basketball team defeats Weequahic

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Sean Perrotta scored 17 points, and Davieon McClain and Talan Bacote each scored 9 to lead the Bloomfield High School boys basketball team to a 59-50 win over Weequahic High School during the Orange High School’s annual M.L.K. Classic in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game on Monday, Jan. 15.

Sharif Brown had 8 points, AJ Cruz had 6, Marley Baker and Mekhi Field each had 4, and Evit Dwyer added 2 for the Bengals, who snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 4-7 overall on the season.

In earlier action, McClain had 18 points and seven assists and Dwyer had 17 points and eight rebounds, but the Bengals lost to Payne Tech, 70-52, at home on Thursday, Jan. 11, in a SEC–Liberty Division game. Bacote also had 9 points and Cruz had 4.

Bloomfield lost to Orange High School, 63-54, on Saturday, Jan. 13, at home, in a SEC crossover divisional game. McClain had 15 points, Bacote had 13 points and six rebounds, and Perrotta had 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and four blocks. Brown also had 8 points and four rebounds.

Here are upcoming games:

Jan. 18: at North Star Academy, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20: at Clifton, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 23: vs. Irvington, 4 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon